Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Moores…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The …
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…