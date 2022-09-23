Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
