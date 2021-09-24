 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

