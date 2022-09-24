Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.