Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
