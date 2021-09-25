Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.