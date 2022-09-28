Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degre…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. …
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Saturda…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mooresville. It lo…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.