Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.