The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Moor…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared fo…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…