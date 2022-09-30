Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

