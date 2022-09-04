The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
