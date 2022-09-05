Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
