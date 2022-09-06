Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.