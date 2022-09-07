Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
