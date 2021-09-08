 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics