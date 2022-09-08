Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.