Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until THU 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresvil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshi…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showi…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Exp…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…