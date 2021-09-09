Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until THU 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.