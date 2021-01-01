Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
