 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics