This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
