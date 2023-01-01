This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
