Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

