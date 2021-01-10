Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
