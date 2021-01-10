Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.