Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
