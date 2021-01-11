For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville