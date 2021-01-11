Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.