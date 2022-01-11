 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics