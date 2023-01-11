 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

