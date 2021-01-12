Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.