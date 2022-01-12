Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
