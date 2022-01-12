 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

