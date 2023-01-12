 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

