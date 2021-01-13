Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.