This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
