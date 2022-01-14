 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics