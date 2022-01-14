This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.