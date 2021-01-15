Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
