Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

