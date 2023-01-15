 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

