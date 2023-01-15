For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
