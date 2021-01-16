Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
