Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

