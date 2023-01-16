For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We…
This evening in Mooresville: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of r…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Mooresv…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…