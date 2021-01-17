Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
