Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.