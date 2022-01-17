 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

