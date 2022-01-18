Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.