Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looki…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Per…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Mooresville: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of r…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the…
This evening in Mooresville: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…