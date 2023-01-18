Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.