Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

