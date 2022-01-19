Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.