This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looki…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Per…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the…
This evening in Mooresville: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. W…