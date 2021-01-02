 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

