This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Outdo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcaste…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Periods …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forca…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Win…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.