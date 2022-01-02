This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
