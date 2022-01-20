This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
