Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.