Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.