This evening in Mooresville: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Mooresville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
This evening in Mooresville: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville tom…