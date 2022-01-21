 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Mooresville: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics