Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.