This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
