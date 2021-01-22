This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
