Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

