Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.