This evening in Mooresville: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looki…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Per…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks …